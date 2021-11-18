Left Menu

Hungary makes booster COVID-19 shot mandatory for healthcare staff -PM chief of staff

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:06 IST
Hungary makes booster COVID-19 shot mandatory for healthcare staff -PM chief of staff
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will make a third, booster shot against COVID-19 mandatory for all healthcare workers and will require mask wearing in most indoor places from Saturday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also told a government briefing that only vaccines can provide protection against the coronavirus as case numbers are rising. Hungary reported 10,767 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally since the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021