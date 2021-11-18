UK records 46,807 COVID-19 cases, 199 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom recorded 46,807 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 22, and 199 deaths, official data showed.
On a seven-day basis, cases were up 14.5% on the week before, and deaths within 28 days of a person testing positive for COVID-19 were down by 9.8%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
Advertisement