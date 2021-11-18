Left Menu

One COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan, while 18 new cases were reported across the state on Thursday, officials said.The lone death was recorded in Jaipur where 12 positive cases surfaced.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:13 IST
1 COVID-19 death, 18 new cases reported in Rajasthan
The lone death was recorded in Jaipur where 12 positive cases surfaced. Four positive cases were logged in Ajmer along with one each in Baran and Pali.

A total of 9,54,568 positive cases have been reported in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year and 8,955 deaths have occurred. Presently, there are 95 active cases undergoing treatment in the state.

To ensure cases do not rise, the medical and health department has directed officials to take special vigilance and strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Medical Department Secretary Vaibhav Galaria said coronavirus guidelines are being largely ignored during the festival season and the ongoing marriage season.

The number of infections have gone up as a result, he said, adding that instructions have been given to the officials to ensure the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate and behaviour gets implemented.

The secretary said officials have been asked to increase the number of COVID tests in the districts and immediately test the persons who came in contact with the infected patient so that the spread of the disease can be stopped immediately.

He said the officials have been instructed to take intensive active and passive surveillance action in the area of the infected patient. He advised people to take both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

