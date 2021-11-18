Punjab records 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 virus-related death

One more COVID-related death was reported in Punjab on Thursday while 38 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 6,02,906, according to a medical bulletin.

One death was reported in Fatehgarh Sahib district taking the toll to 16,577, according to the bulletin.

Among the districts, Jalandhar reported 11 cases followed by six in Bathinda and five in Pathankot. The number of active cases across the state stood at 308.

Thirty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,021, the bulletin stated.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,394.

No death was reported in the UT as the toll remained unchanged at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 28 while the number of cured persons was 64,546.

