Left Menu

Punjab records 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 virus-related death

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:22 IST
Punjab records 38 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 virus-related death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One more COVID-related death was reported in Punjab on Thursday while 38 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 6,02,906, according to a medical bulletin.

One death was reported in Fatehgarh Sahib district taking the toll to 16,577, according to the bulletin.

Among the districts, Jalandhar reported 11 cases followed by six in Bathinda and five in Pathankot. The number of active cases across the state stood at 308.

Thirty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,021, the bulletin stated.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,394.

No death was reported in the UT as the toll remained unchanged at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 28 while the number of cured persons was 64,546.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021