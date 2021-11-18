Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 115 cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage breached the 115 crore mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:31 IST
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 115 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 110 countries have given recognition to the COVID-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, the official sources informed on Thursday. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115 crore landmark milestone (115,14,76,793) today. More than 65 lakh (65,45,982) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," read a release issued by the health ministry.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "As India's vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi Ji's words ring true - once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible! #HarGharDastak strengthening world's largest vaccination drive!"

Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from November 3 to November 30.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning said that more than 128 crores (1,28,49,86,340) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. The ministry further informed that 22,45,63,541 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021