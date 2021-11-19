Toddler dies of Covid, 18 new cases reported in Rajasthan

A two-and-half-year-old boy died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan and 18 new cases of the disease were reported across the state on Thursday, officials said.

The child's was the lone death recorded in Jaipur. He was referred to the capital from Chomu town where 12 positive cases have surfaced. Four cases were logged in Ajmer along with one each in Baran and Pali.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for a meeting on Friday morning to review COVID-19 and the dengue situation in the state. Chief Medical and Health Officer Narottam Sharma said a team will be sent to Chomu for sampling of those who came in contact of the boy and his family.

A total of 9,54,568 positive cases have been reported in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year and 8,955 deaths have occurred. Presently, there are 95 active cases undergoing treatment in the state, including 61 in Jaipur.

To ensure that cases do not rise, the Medical and Health Department has directed officials to keep a special vigilance and strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Medical Department Secretary Vaibhav Galaria said that coronavirus guidelines are being largely ignored during the festival season and the ongoing marriage season.

The number of infections have gone up as a result, he said, adding that instructions have been given to officials to ensure the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate and behaviour gets implemented.

The secretary said officials have been asked to increase the number of COVID tests in districts and immediately test the people who came in contact with patients so that the spread of the disease can be stopped immediately.

He said officials have been instructed to undertake intensive active and passive surveillance action in the area of the infected patient, and he advised people to take both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

