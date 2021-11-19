Left Menu

India allows export of 20 mln Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia -document, source

India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to Indonesia, according to a government document seen by Reuters and a government source.

The government has also decided to allow the export of 10 million doses of a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot made by SII, which it calls Covishield, to the global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX, two sources said. Shipment is likely to happen towards the end of next month, one of the sources said. SII and the health ministry could not be contacted early on Friday.

