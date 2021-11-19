Left Menu

Canada to authorize use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children -source

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-11-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 01:20 IST
Canada to authorize use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children -source
Representaticve Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada will announce on Friday it is authorizing the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged between 5 and 11, a government source said on Thursday.

The announcement will be made at 10 am Eastern time (1500 GMT), said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Canada would respond to U.S. tax credits for American built EVs - minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021