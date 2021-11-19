Canada to authorize use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children -source

Canada will announce on Friday it is authorizing the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged between 5 and 11, a government source said on Thursday.

The announcement will be made at 10 am Eastern time (1500 GMT), said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

