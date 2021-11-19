Macron says France will not need to lockdown non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads

France will not follow those European neighbours imposing COVID-19 lockdowns on unvaccinated people because of the success of its health pass in curbing the virus' spread, President Emmanuel Macron said. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and causing debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19.

"Those countries locking down the non-vaccinated are those which have not put in place the (health) pass. Therefore this step is not necessary in France," Macron told La Voix du Nord newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

