Mexico reports 356 more deaths from COVID-19
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-11-2021 04:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 04:55 IST
Mexico's health ministry reported 356 new fatalities from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 291,929.
Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
