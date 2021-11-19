Left Menu

COVID-19: India records 11,106 new cases; active cases decline to 1,26,620

Indias COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:20 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,44,89,623, while the active cases have declined to 1,26,620, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,65,082 with 459 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 42 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 145 consecutive days now.

The active cases have increased to 1,26,620 comprising 0.37 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 percent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 2,142 cases has been recorded in the active number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 percent. It has been less than 2 percent for the last 46 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.92 percent. It has been below two percent for the last 56 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,97,921 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 115.23 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

