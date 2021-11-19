Country's First Taluka Level Liver Transplant Conducted in Sahyadri Hospital Karad

• Taluka level transplant center will add convenience to patients from rural areas • Sahyadri Hospital Karad starts organ transplant center PUNE, India, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital recently started an organ transplant center at Karad. The taluka level organ transplant center will bring much relief to the patients of Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and surrounding areas who now will not need to travel to major cities for liver transplant services. The organ transplant center can conduct liver, pancreas and kidney transplants.

In October, a 54-year-old patient was the first one to undergo liver transplant at the new center at Sahyadri Hospital's Karad Unit when he received liver from a 52-year-old woman who was declared brain dead at a hospital in Kolhapur. The liver was brought from Kolhapur to Karad in 25 minutes through a green corridor. Thereafter it took four hours to complete the liver transplant surgery.

Giving more information in this regard, Dr. Bipin Vibhute, Director, Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Sahyadri Hospitals, and Director, Liver and Multi-Organ Transplant, said that the 54-year-old patient from Ahmednagar had been suffering from chronic liver disease and had primary stage Hepato Cellular Carcinoma. Liver transplant surgery was the only option to save his life. He was later registered at Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC) Pune. He was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital Karad on 13th October and all pre-tests were done.

Dr. Venkatesh Mule, Chief Manager, Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital, Karad, said, ''Due to the Liver Transplant facility, patients from Karad, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and surrounding areas will not have to travel to major cities. The diagnosis and surgical treatment facilities under one roof will add bring much relief to the patients and their relatives.'' Dr. Charudatt Apte, Chairman and Managing Director, Sahyadri Hospitals Group, said, ''The launch of the transplant service at Karad is an important milestone. We have been expanding our facilities step by step over the last decade at Karad. Recently, we had also started a state-of-the-art cancer treatment transplant center. We will continue upgrading our facilities and adding new ones to bring world-class health facilities for the people of Karad and surrounding areas.'' Dr. Vibhute further said, ''Liver problems are becoming a concern in India. Not only alcohol but also wrong lifestyle, wrong diet, lack of exercise are all risk factors. If neglected and not diagnosed and treated on time, it can cause further complications. We have been conducting outreach programs through Liver OPDs in semi urban areas and smaller cities. Many a times transplantation is the only option left in patients with end-stage liver disease or in patients with liver failure. Therefore an organ transplant center at Taluka place can reduce time and give a new lease of life to many.'' About Sahyadri Hospitals: Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds and 200 ICU beds, 2000 Clinicians and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round the clock healthcare. Sahyadri Hospitals has touched the lives of more than 50 lakh people by providing quality care.

To know more: http:ahyadrihospital.com/

