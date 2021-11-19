Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths reach new record high
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:45 IST
Russia on Friday reported 1,254 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a record daily high that follows a surge in cases.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 37,156 nationwide infections, including 3,371 in Moscow, down from a peak of 41,335 recorded on Nov. 6.
