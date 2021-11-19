Austrian government holding lockdown news conference at 0915 GMT
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg will hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. The Tyrol administration issued a statement announcing the news conference.
- Country:
- Austria
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg will hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. (0915 GMT) on whether a full COVID-19 lockdown will be imposed nationally after some media reported the measure will be introduced as of Monday.
The governors of Austria's nine provinces, two of which have said they will introduce a full lockdown for their regions on Monday, are meeting Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein in the western province of Tyrol. The Tyrol administration issued a statement announcing the news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Schallenberg
- Austrian
- Wolfgang Mueckstein
- Alexander Schallenberg
- Austria
ALSO READ
Austrian coronavirus cases surge as lockdown for vaccine holdouts looms
Health News Roundup: Austrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more
Austrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper
Health News Roundup: Austrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper; Sydney to further ease COVID-19 curbs on Monday as vaccinations pick up and more
All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks