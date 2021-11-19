Left Menu

Austrian government holding lockdown news conference at 0915 GMT

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg will hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. The Tyrol administration issued a statement announcing the news conference.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:49 IST
Austrian government holding lockdown news conference at 0915 GMT
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg will hold a news conference at 10:15 a.m. (0915 GMT) on whether a full COVID-19 lockdown will be imposed nationally after some media reported the measure will be introduced as of Monday.

The governors of Austria's nine provinces, two of which have said they will introduce a full lockdown for their regions on Monday, are meeting Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein in the western province of Tyrol. The Tyrol administration issued a statement announcing the news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021