Germany faces a national emergency, health minister says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A wave of coronavirus cases sweeping across Germany has plunged the country into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, adding that the situation was more serious than a week ago.
"We are in a national emergency," Spahn told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jens Spahn
- Germany
- Spahn
Advertisement