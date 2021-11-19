Left Menu

Germany can't rule out lockdown, even for the vaccinated, minister says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@jensspahn)
  • Germany

Germany's coronavirus situation is so grave that a lockdown, including for people who have been vaccinated, cannot be ruled out, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Asked if Germany could rule out a lockdown that applies not only to the unvaccinated, Spahn told a news conference: "We are now in a situation -- even if this produces a news alert -- where we can't rule anything out."

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday Germany will limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals are becoming dangerously full of COVID-19 patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness.

