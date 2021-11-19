Left Menu

Hungary reports record 11,289 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, the government said on its coronavirus website.

Hungary, a country of 10 million people whose vaccination rate lags the European Union average, imposed some new restrictions on Thursday while its neighbour Austria, which also has a relatively low vaccination rate, on Friday announced a full lockdown to stem a surge in infections.

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

