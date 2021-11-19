Hungary reports record 11,289 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours
19-11-2021
Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, the government said on its coronavirus website.
Hungary, a country of 10 million people whose vaccination rate lags the European Union average, imposed some new restrictions on Thursday while its neighbour Austria, which also has a relatively low vaccination rate, on Friday announced a full lockdown to stem a surge in infections.
