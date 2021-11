Russia says collective COVID-19 immunity level at 50.2% as of Nov. 19

Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government's coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 50.2% as of Nov. 19, up from 49% the previous week.

Russia reported a record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths earlier on Friday, following a recent surge in case.

