England's COVID prevalence drops for second week, ONS says
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England fell back to about 1 in 65 people in the week ending Nov. 13, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, dropping for a second week after hitting its highest level of the year.
Prevalence had been 1 in 60 people in previous week. Recorded cases and estimated prevalence of infection have both dropped back from peaks hit before a school half-term holiday at the end of last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Office for National Statistics
- England
- Britain
Advertisement