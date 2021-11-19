Health News Roundup: Factbox-Europe starts reimposing COVID-19 restrictions; Florida bans strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox-Europe starts reimposing COVID-19 restrictions

Germany warned it may have to move to a full COVID-19 lockdown after Austria said it would become the first country in western Europe to reimpose the measure to tackle rising infections. With concerns mounting that this could cause a recovery in the regional economy to falter, here is a snapshot of some of the measures in place or about to be imposed.

Florida bans strict vaccine mandates in schools and businesses

Florida on Thursday banned schools and businesses from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 and set the stage for a possible withdrawal from the federal agency aimed at protecting workplace safety. Governor Ron DeSantis, a right-wing Republican widely believed to be planning a run for the U.S. presidency, signed the new laws in a community called Brandon, the same name used as a euphemism for a coarse epithet in a chant against Democratic President Joe Biden.

Britain to add booster shots to COVID-19 travel pass

Britain's health ministry on Friday said it would add booster shots to the COVID-19 pass for outbound international travel, though it added they would not be added to the domestic pass at this time. The health ministry said that travellers who have had a booster or a third dose would be able to demonstrate their vaccine status through the National Health Service (NHS) COVID Pass from Friday, adding that a booster was not necessary to travel into England.

England's COVID prevalence drops for second week, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England fell back to about 1 in 65 people in the week ending Nov. 13, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, dropping for a second week after hitting its highest level of the year. Prevalence had been 1 in 60 people in previous week. Recorded cases and estimated prevalence of infection have both dropped back from peaks hit before a school half-term holiday at the end of last month.

U.S. FDA extends review of Bristol Myers' heart disease drug

The U.S. health regulator has extended the review of Bristol Myers Squibb's oral heart disease drug candidate mavacamten, which the company acquired in its $13 billion buyout of MyoKardia last year. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not asked for any additional data and will now decide on the drug by April 28 next year, Bristol Myers said in a statement on Friday.

Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown, it said on Friday as neighbouring Germany warned it may follow suit, sending shivers through financial markets worried about the economic fallout. A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe's largest economy, into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. He urged people to reduce their social contacts, warning that vaccinations alone would not reduce case numbers.

Russia says collective COVID-19 immunity level at 50.2% as of Nov. 19

Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government's coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 50.2% as of Nov. 19, up from 49% the previous week. Russia reported a record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths earlier on Friday, following a recent surge in case.

BioNTech's skin cancer therapy wins FDA's fast track designation

Germany's BioNTech on Friday was awarded fast track designation by U.S. drugs regulators for the speedy review of a novel skin cancer therapy, which is based on RNA technology similar to the one that underpins its COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the fast track status to the BNT111 infusion, which is designed to instruct the body to produce four proteins that are characteristic of melanoma cells and trigger an immune response against those cancer cells in the body.

Hungary reports record daily 11,289 COVID infections

Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, the government said, as infections rise across Europe. Hungary, a country of 10 million people whose vaccination rate lags the EU average, imposed new curbs on Thursday, a day before neighbour Austria, which also has a relatively low vaccination rate, announced a full lockdown.

Pfizer to apply for EU authorization of its COVID pill on Friday - Wirtschaftswoche

Pfizer plans to apply for a European authorisation of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 on Friday, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the company. The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine. "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying.

