FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster for U.S. adults
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, a move aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans in the face of Delta variant-driven breakthrough cases of the illness.
Earlier in the day, Moderna said the FDA extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
