FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster for U.S. adults

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:57 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, a move aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans in the face of Delta variant-driven breakthrough cases of the illness.

Earlier in the day, Moderna said the FDA extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.

