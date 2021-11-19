Left Menu

MP: 7 outlets in Indore market sealed after 15 staffers miss COVID-19 vaccine second dose

Seven outlets in Sarafa Bazar in Indore in Madhya Pradesh were sealed by the district administration after it was found that 15 staffers had not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine despite the due date having passed, an official said on Friday.These establishments are run by persons hailing from West Bengal, he said.During a probe, we found 15 employees of seven establishments in Sarafa Bazar were not fully vaccinated despite their due date for the second dose having passed.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:56 IST
MP: 7 outlets in Indore market sealed after 15 staffers miss COVID-19 vaccine second dose
  • Country:
  • India

Seven outlets in Sarafa Bazar in Indore in Madhya Pradesh were sealed by the district administration after it was found that 15 staffers had not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine despite the due date having passed, an official said on Friday.

These establishments are run by persons hailing from West Bengal, he said.

''During a probe, we found 15 employees of seven establishments in Sarafa Bazar were not fully vaccinated despite their due date for the second dose having passed. The administration had requested association functionaries to get their members fully vaccinated but they have failed to do so,'' Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akshay Singh Markam said.

''In view of public health, these seven establishments were sealed. They will be allowed to open only when their owners submit documents certifying the fully vaccinated status of these 15 people,'' he added.

Indore had the highest number of cases in the state, with officials informing that 30.30 lakh vaccine doses have been administered, with 22.48 lakh getting the second jab as well.

Six lakh people have not taken their second dose despite being eligible for it, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021