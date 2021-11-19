Left Menu

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that Ottawa had signed a deal with Pfizer to quickly receive 2.9 million doses of the vaccine once it was approved. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-fda-expected-authorize-first-covid-19-vaccine-young-children-friday-nyt-2021-10-29 authorized use of the vaccine for those aged five to 11 on Oct. 29.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:08 IST
Canada on Friday authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, paving the way for the inoculation of elementary school-aged children across the country. The shot is the first to be made available for young children in Canada. Officials had made clear for weeks that the decision would be favorable, noting that incidences of COVID-19 are highest in those under 12.

"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age outweigh the risks," Health Canada said in a statement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that Ottawa had signed a deal with Pfizer to quickly receive 2.9 million doses of the vaccine once it was approved.

Canadian officials are expected to give more details at a press conference at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Friday.

