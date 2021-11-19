Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 30 new cases; positivity rate 0.05 pc

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 14,40,605 in the national capital.

COVID-19: Delhi records zero death, 30 new cases; positivity rate 0.05 pc
Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 14,40,605 in the national capital. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,095.

Four fatalities have so far been reported in the city this month -- two on November 12 and one each on November 14 and November 15. Delhi reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Thursday, 47 fresh Covid cases were recorded in the national capital with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

A total of 56,689 tests -- 46,930 RT-PCR tests and 9,759 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted to detect the infection a day ago, the bulletin said.

The Delhi cabinet recently approved a budget of Rs 1,544 crore to bolster the city's health system and augment its capacity to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi's fight against COVID-19 will get stronger after the cabinet's nod to the state's own ''Emergency COVID Response Package'', the Chief Minister's Office had earlier said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said the city's medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds exclusively for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active cases of the infection decreased to 325 on Friday from 362 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation is 145, while it was 155 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city went up to 133 from 120 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

