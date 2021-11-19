UK records 44,242 new COVID cases, 157 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 44,242 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 157 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared with 46,807 cases on Thursday and 199 deaths recorded.
Also Read: Insulate Britain climate protesters block roads around UK parliament
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement