Italy reports 48 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 10,544 new cases

Italy reported 48 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,544 from 10,638. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 512 from a previous 503. Some 534,690 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 625,774, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:08 IST
Italy reported 48 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 69 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,544 from 10,638. Italy has registered 133,082 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,145 on Friday, up from 4,088 a day earlier. There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 55 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 512 from a previous 503.

Some 534,690 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 625,774, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

