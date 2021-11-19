Left Menu

Canada approves Pfizer''s COVID-19 vaccine for kids

PTI | Halifax | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:43 IST
Canada's health regulator approved Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday.

Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in the U.S., the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The government agency said the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age outweigh the risks,” Health Canada said in a statement.

In the U.S., the White House said Wednesday that about 10% of eligible children aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since the U.S. approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval.

