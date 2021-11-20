U.S. CDC advisers embrace COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 02:01 IST
Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday voted to recommend expanding eligibility of booster doses of the Pfizer /BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.
The panel also voted to recommend that all people aged 50 years and over should get a booster dose.
