U.S. CDC advisers embrace COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday voted to recommend expanding eligibility of booster doses of the Pfizer /BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

The panel also voted to recommend that all people aged 50 years and over should get a booster dose.

