China reports 23 new coronavirus cases for Nov 19 vs 24 day earlier

China reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 19 compared with 24 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, three were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with eight a day earlier.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 26 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 19, mainland China had 98,450 confirmed coronavirus cases.

