China reports 23 new coronavirus cases for Nov 19 vs 24 day earlier

China reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 19 compared with 24 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Nov. 19, mainland China had 98,450 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-11-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 06:40 IST
China reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 19 compared with 24 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, three were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with eight a day earlier.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 26 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 19, mainland China had 98,450 confirmed coronavirus cases.

