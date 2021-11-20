9 dengue cases detected in Muzaffarnagar
20-11-2021
Nine more cases of dengue have been reported in the district in the last one day, the district Chief Medical Officer MS Faujdar said on Friday. The new cases took the total tally of dengue incidents in the district to 262.
A total of 135 cases of these cases have been detected in November alone.
