Singapore eases COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

Singapore's government said on Saturday it would ease social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as infections have stabilised in the city-state over the past month.

From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from two, government ministers told a news conference.

Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases have fallen below 3,000 on average. About 85% of the island nation's 5.45 million people have been vaccinated.

