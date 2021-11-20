Left Menu

Singapore eases COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 20-11-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 11:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Singapore

Singapore's government said on Saturday it would ease social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as infections have stabilised in the city-state over the past month.

From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from two, government ministers told a news conference.

Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases have fallen below 3,000 on average. About 85% of the island nation's 5.45 million people have been vaccinated.

Also Read: Singapore to decide on COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 this month

