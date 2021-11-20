Left Menu

Slovakia reports new record of coronavirus cases since pandemic start

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Slovakia reported 9,171 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

The country of 5.5 million earlier in the week tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots.

With a seven-day incidence of 11,500 new cases per million inhabitants, the country has the worst reported epidemic situation in the world, according to Our World in Data statistics.

