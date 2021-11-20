Delhi reports 32 new COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours

Left Menu

Delhi reported 32 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:24 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 32 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday. The positivity rate in the national capital currently stands at 0.06 per cent. A total of 54,249 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 32 people recovered from the infection while no deaths were reported, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 325, out of which 150 people are currently in home isolation. Out of 54,249 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 49,273 samples were tested using the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True Nat testing methods while 4,976 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen test kits.

Ever since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Delhi has recorded a total of 14,40,637 cases out of which 14,15,217 have recovered from the infection while 25,095 have died due to the deadly virus. During the last 24 hours, 71,183 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the national capital out of which 26,375 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 44,808 people received their second dose.

To date, 2,17,19,433 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far, out of which 1,35,00,525 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 82,18,908 people have received their second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

