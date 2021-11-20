Left Menu

UK records 40,941 COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths

20-11-2021
UK records 40,941 COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths
The United Kingdom on Saturday recorded 40,941 daily COVID-19 cases, a decrease on a day earlier when 44,242 cases were recorded, government data showed.

The figures also showed 150 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, versus 157 a day earlier.

