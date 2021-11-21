Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,306 new coronavirus cases, 227 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-11-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 04:39 IST
Mexico reports 3,306 new coronavirus cases, 227 more deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,306 new cases of coronavirus infections and 227 additional fatalities on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,862,137 and the death toll from the pandemic to 292,372.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021