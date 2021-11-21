Mexico reports 3,306 new coronavirus cases, 227 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,306 new cases of coronavirus infections and 227 additional fatalities on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,862,137 and the death toll from the pandemic to 292,372.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

