India conducts over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

Over 10 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 10:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 10 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Sunday. The total sample tested for COVID-19 in the country so far stands at 63,16,49,378.

"As many as 10,74,099 samples were tested yesterday," ICMR said. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases, 12,329 recoveries and 313 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

