6 dengue cases detected in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six cases of dengue were reported in Muzaffarnagar district in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the district rose to 268, Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar said, adding that 43 cases have been detected in the past week.

He said health workers are taking preventive measures by fumigating the affected areas in the district.

On Saturday, nine cases of dengue were reported in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

