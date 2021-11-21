Left Menu

Mandaviya to review Covid vaccination progress in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:42 IST
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 percent, official sources said.

The first dose coverage in Meghalaya was 56.7 percent, Manipur 54.2 percent, Nagaland 49 percent, and Puducherry 65.7 percent, they said quoting government data updated on Sunday.

The government has launched a month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take the first dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

According to officials, over 12 crore beneficiaries are overdue for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two jabs.

''Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70 percent. The aim is to encourage vaccination there,'' an official source said.

According to officials, around 82 percent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine while around 43 percent have been fully inoculated.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 116.50 crores. This has been achieved through 1,20,41,157sessions.

