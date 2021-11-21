UK reports 40,004 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths - daily data

The United Kingdom reported 40,004 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, compared with 40,942 the previous day, official daily data showed.

The data also showed 61 new deaths from the virus were reported on Sunday, compared with 150 the day before, as measured in deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

