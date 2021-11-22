Mizoram reports 437 new Covid cases, 2 more fatalities

At least 437 people, including 41 students, teachers and other staff of a private school in Aizawl, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 1,31,685, a health department official said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 477, with two more persons, one from Lawngtlai and another from Champhai, succumbing to the infection, he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 13.95 per cent as the new cases were detected from 3,133 samples.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district registered the highest at 225, followed by Lunglei (106) and Kolasib (36), the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,900, which is 3.72 per cent of the total cases.

Altogether 145 Covid-19 have recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,26,308.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95.91 per cent, and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.

The North-eastern state has conducted more than 13.98 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said more than 7.10 lakh people have been vaccinated in Mizoram, and 5.46 lakh of them have received both doses till Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)