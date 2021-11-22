MP govt to host global investors summit in Bhopal and Indore in February

With the COVID-19 scenario improving in Madhya Pradesh, the state government is planning to organise a Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal and Indore early next year to attract investment and generate employment, a senior official said on Monday.

"We have decided to organize GIS in Bhopal and Indore tentatively on February 18 or 19, and in Indore on February 25 or 26. The event will be held for a day at both the cities," Madhya Pradesh industries department's principal secretary Sanjay Shukla told PTI.

The meet will be held in both physical as well as virtual mode, he said.

Industrialists who are unable to attend the event in person owing to their age and the COVID-19 situation at that time will be given an option to attend it online, he said.

The focus of the summit will be on special sectors, Shukla said.

Madhya Pradesh home minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan always focused on the industrialization of the state. ''The upcoming investors meet is aimed at boosting employment opportunities in the state,'' he said.

Madhya Pradesh had hosted the investors' summits six times in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019. The number of COVID-19 cases is falling steadily in MP. On Sunday, MP reported 17 cases, taking the infection count to 7,93,027, a health official had said. As of Sunday, MP was left with 85 active cases.

