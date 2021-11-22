Left Menu

MP govt to host global investors summit in Bhopal and Indore in February

The upcoming investors meet is aimed at boosting employment opportunities in the state, he said.Madhya Pradesh had hosted the investors summits six times in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:57 IST
MP govt to host global investors summit in Bhopal and Indore in February
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the COVID-19 scenario improving in Madhya Pradesh, the state government is planning to organise a Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal and Indore early next year to attract investment and generate employment, a senior official said on Monday.

"We have decided to organize GIS in Bhopal and Indore tentatively on February 18 or 19, and in Indore on February 25 or 26. The event will be held for a day at both the cities," Madhya Pradesh industries department's principal secretary Sanjay Shukla told PTI.

The meet will be held in both physical as well as virtual mode, he said.

Industrialists who are unable to attend the event in person owing to their age and the COVID-19 situation at that time will be given an option to attend it online, he said.

The focus of the summit will be on special sectors, Shukla said.

Madhya Pradesh home minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan always focused on the industrialization of the state. ''The upcoming investors meet is aimed at boosting employment opportunities in the state,'' he said.

Madhya Pradesh had hosted the investors' summits six times in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019. The number of COVID-19 cases is falling steadily in MP. On Sunday, MP reported 17 cases, taking the infection count to 7,93,027, a health official had said. As of Sunday, MP was left with 85 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021