Over one-fifth diabetic patients have long-term complications; experts advise timely screening

More than one-fifth of diabetic patients have one or the other long-term complications like heart disease, kidney, eye or nerve problems with consequent disability, experts said, advising timely screening so that these can be detected early and managed to prevent and delay their consequences. Delivering a presentation at the IIC recently, Dr SV Madhu, Director Professor and Head of Department of Endocrinology at University College of Medical Sciences and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi, said the theme declared for World Diabetes Day by the International Diabetes Federation is Access to Diabetes Care where in all nations have been urged to make basic diabetes care like insulin, oral medications, self management supplies accessible to everyone.

The India International Centre (IIC) is organising a series of monthly programmes of medical presentations entitled 'Dialogues in Health and Wellness' based on early signs, prevention and management of diseases and conditions in common medical perspectives.

It's being conceptualised and coordinated by Dr Ashwani Kumar, a microbiologist. While highlighting the problem of diabetes, Dr Madhu said, ''This was spiralling out of control globally as well as in our country. There are more than 500 million diabetic patients globally and over 85 million in India today. Diabetes is far more frequently seen in urban metros like Delhi where the problem is grave.'' ''More than a fifth of diabetic patients each have one or the other diabetic long-term complications like heart disease, kidney, eye or nerve complications with consequent disability. These constitute a huge burden on the patient, his relatives and on the nation,'' he said.

Dr Madhu advised all diabetic patients to go for early and timely screening for complications so that these can be detected early and managed to prevent and delay their consequences. Also strict control of blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol can go a long way in preventing diabetes related complications, he said.

On the urgent need for promoting prevention strategies for diabetes, Dr Madhu said the focus should be on a healthy lifestyle. This should include healthy and balanced nutrition, being physically active, ensuring adequate sleep, minimise stress, avoiding smoking, tobacco chewing and alcohol and regular brushing of teeth.

He ended his talk by reiterating that healthy living for all is the key to containing the diabetes epidemic in the country.

Random blood sugar testing was done for detection of diabetes, organised in the premises of the IIC, for staff members by the Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism, University College of Medical Sciences and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi.

