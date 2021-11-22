Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19
Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital.
Makkal Needhi Maiam President and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.
''I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realizing that the COVID-19 spread has not faded,'' Haasan said in a tweet.
