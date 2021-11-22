Maha: Tope lauds contribution of Jain community at Jalna postal event

A special postal cover was released in Jalna on Monday to mark Sant Shiromani Digambar Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj's Sanskriti Shasan Acharya Golden Jubilee Year 2021-22. Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Health Minister said Jain philosophies centred on 'live and let live' and non-violence were more needed in this world now than ever before.

The state health department received great help from the Jain community to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Tope added.

Among those present on the occasion were Postmaster General (Aurangabad) V.S Jayasankar and Collector Vijay Rathod.

