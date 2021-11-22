Dengue cases in Delhi mount to over 7,100 this year; 5,600 cases recorded in Nov alone

Dengue cases in Delhi this season have jumped to over 7,100, with nearly 5,600 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 15, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015. Nearly 1,850 fresh cases have been logged in the last week. However, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 7,128 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 20.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019), and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996. Of the total dengue cases in Delhi this year, 5,591 were reported in the first 20 days of November. In October, 1,196 cases were reported, the highest dengue cases count for October in the last four years.

The total number of cases this year till November 6 had stood at 2,708 and the official death toll due to dengue was then nine.

A three-year-old girl and a minor boy are among the nine persons who have succumbed to dengue recently. A 63-year-old male resident of Rohini had also died due to dengue.

In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in three years.

This is also the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017 when the officially reported death count was 10.

The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding 2020, had stood at -- two (in 2019); four (2018); 10 (2017); and 10 (2016), according to the official tally maintained by the SDMC.

The number of cases reported for the January 1-November 20 period in the previous five years were -- 901 (in 2020); 1,644 (2019); 2,406 (in 2018); 4,556 (2017) and 4,065 (2016) as per the report.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

The 5,591 cases reported in November, is by far the highest number of cases recorded in a month this year. It is also the highest count for this month, in at least six years.

The month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 stands as -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16), and August (72), as per the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the report, 167 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till November 20 this year in Delhi.

Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19. Amid the spike in cases of dengue, the three civic bodies have intensified their fogging and spraying drives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)