J-K records 160 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 3,35,528, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,462, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 32 were reported from the Jammu division and 128 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 59, followed by 38 in Baramulla.

There are 1,665 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,29,401 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There were 49 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

