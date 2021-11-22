Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:33 IST
Andhra Governor tests negative for Covid-19
Amaravati, Nov 22 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday tested negative for Covid-19.

The AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, where he has been undergoing treatment since November 17, said in a bulletin here that the Governor’s repeat RT-PCR test came negative.

“We can conclusively negate active infection of SARS-Cov-2. His clinical parameters, oxygen saturation and vitals continue to be stable with improved inflammatory markers,” the bulletin said.

As he was showing signs of clinical recovery, he might be discharged from hospital soon, it added.

The Governor, upon his return from New Delhi after attending the Governors' conference conducted by the President tested positive for Covid-19 on November 15.

He was flown in a special aircraft to Hyderabad, where he was admitted to AIG Hospitals.

