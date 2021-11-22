UK reports 44,917 more COVID-19 cases, 45 further deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Monday reported 44,917 further cases of COVID-19 and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
On Sunday, 40,004 cases and 61 deaths were reported.
Also Read: Britain says Ortegas dragging Nicaragua down the path of authoritarianism
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement