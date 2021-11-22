Left Menu

Italy reports 70 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 6,404 new cases

Italy reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 46 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,404 from 9,709. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 549 from a previous 520. Some 267,570 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 497,109, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:18 IST
Italy reports 70 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 6,404 new cases
Italy reported 70 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 46 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,404 from 9,709. Italy has registered 133,247 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,507 on Monday, up from 4,345 a day earlier. There were 54 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 35 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 549 from a previous 520.

Some 267,570 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 497,109, the health ministry said.

