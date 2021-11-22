Left Menu

France's intensive care figure for COVID-19 at a seven-week peak

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:55 IST
France's intensive care figure for COVID-19 at a seven-week peak
French health authorities said on Monday the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 went up by 67 over 24 hours, to 1,409, that figure going above the 1,400 limit for the first time since Sept. 30.

The total number of patients hospitalised for the disease increased by 300 versus Sunday, at 8,338, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23.

